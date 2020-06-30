4234 Ellenita Ave A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym internet access

Renovated Modern Guesthouse in South of Ventura - Property Id: 201875



You'll love where you live in this gorgeous 1+1 New private unit in Tarzana, South of Ventura Blvd. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. This unit is pet-friendly.



New modern Kitchen and Cabinets & floor.

Stainless Steel Sink / Faucet, Refrigerator, Soap dispenser, and Gas Cooktop.

Quartz Countertops, Garbage Disposal, Pull out trash cabinet.

Brand New Wireless Air conditioning and heating.

Brand new Smart Roku TV.

Private Entrance and mailbox with own mailing address.

Very live with lots of natural light including a Skylight and spacious closets.

Washer and Dryer Included.

Gated and Secure with Beautiful Landscaping entry.

Smart Keypad Electronic entry.



Free Wifi included

Street parking available

1-year lease minimum

Half a mile from hiking trails and 5 minutes from Braemar Country Club

10 minutes to Tarzana LA Fitness Signature Club.



For More Information feel free to Email, Text or Call Simon @ (310)709-7303

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201875

Property Id 201875



(RLNE5457061)