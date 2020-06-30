All apartments in Los Angeles
4234 Ellenita Ave A
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

4234 Ellenita Ave A

4234 Ellenita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4234 Ellenita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Renovated Modern Guesthouse in South of Ventura - Property Id: 201875

You'll love where you live in this gorgeous 1+1 New private unit in Tarzana, South of Ventura Blvd. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. This unit is pet-friendly.

New modern Kitchen and Cabinets & floor.
Stainless Steel Sink / Faucet, Refrigerator, Soap dispenser, and Gas Cooktop.
Quartz Countertops, Garbage Disposal, Pull out trash cabinet.
Brand New Wireless Air conditioning and heating.
Brand new Smart Roku TV.
Private Entrance and mailbox with own mailing address.
Very live with lots of natural light including a Skylight and spacious closets.
Washer and Dryer Included.
Gated and Secure with Beautiful Landscaping entry.
Smart Keypad Electronic entry.

Free Wifi included
Street parking available
1-year lease minimum
Half a mile from hiking trails and 5 minutes from Braemar Country Club
10 minutes to Tarzana LA Fitness Signature Club.

For More Information feel free to Email, Text or Call Simon @ (310)709-7303
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201875
Property Id 201875

(RLNE5457061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 Ellenita Ave A have any available units?
4234 Ellenita Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 Ellenita Ave A have?
Some of 4234 Ellenita Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 Ellenita Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
4234 Ellenita Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 Ellenita Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4234 Ellenita Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 4234 Ellenita Ave A offer parking?
No, 4234 Ellenita Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 4234 Ellenita Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4234 Ellenita Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 Ellenita Ave A have a pool?
No, 4234 Ellenita Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 4234 Ellenita Ave A have accessible units?
No, 4234 Ellenita Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 Ellenita Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4234 Ellenita Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.

