4230 REDWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Highly coveted Marina location. One block to the newly renovated shopping center w/trendy restaurants, movie theaters, shops, and within biking distance to Abbott Kinney & Venice Beach. Move in ready with gorgeous oak floors and an updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, beautiful maple cabinets, and imported granite counter tops. The spacious living room with French doors leads to the extremely lush private garden with mature fruit trees, fountain. Upstairs features large bedrooms with exceptional closet space in addition to a bonus room adjacent to the master bedroom with mountain views. This single family home is ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to beaches, cafes, restaurants, shopping, theaters, parks, boating, LAX and much more!