Los Angeles, CA
4230 REDWOOD Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4230 REDWOOD Avenue

4230 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Highly coveted Marina location. One block to the newly renovated shopping center w/trendy restaurants, movie theaters, shops, and within biking distance to Abbott Kinney & Venice Beach. Move in ready with gorgeous oak floors and an updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, beautiful maple cabinets, and imported granite counter tops. The spacious living room with French doors leads to the extremely lush private garden with mature fruit trees, fountain. Upstairs features large bedrooms with exceptional closet space in addition to a bonus room adjacent to the master bedroom with mountain views. This single family home is ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to beaches, cafes, restaurants, shopping, theaters, parks, boating, LAX and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 REDWOOD Avenue have any available units?
4230 REDWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 REDWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 4230 REDWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 REDWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4230 REDWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 REDWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4230 REDWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4230 REDWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4230 REDWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4230 REDWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4230 REDWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 REDWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4230 REDWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4230 REDWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4230 REDWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 REDWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 REDWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
