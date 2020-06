4230 Alonzo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pool hot tub

THIS BEAUTIFUL TRADITIONAL MODERN LAKE ENCINO ESTATE HOME HAS VERY NICE CURB APPEAL, DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY ENTER TO HIGH CEILING LARGE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LIVING, FAMILY, DINING ROOM WITH A TALL DESIGNER MARBLE FIREPLACE, OPENS UP TO GREAT ENTERTAINMENT LARGE YARD WITH SPARKLING POOL AND SPA, WATERFALL, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND EATING AREA, LOTS OF BEAUTIFUL CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOP, BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER FLOOR TILE, TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH PLENTY CLOSETS SPACE . 4 BEDROOM, 5 BATH, 3766 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE, ON 17855 SQFT LARGE LOT, THIS HOME IS IN A GREAT NEIGHBOURHOOD, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT, ENJOY THE YARD AND POOL AND WATERFALL IN THE HOT SUMMER ON THE WAY. CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE. VERY PLEASANT HOME.