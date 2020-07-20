423 BROOKS Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym hot tub

Situated behind a secure gate in a well-maintained four-plex, this quiet two bedroom, one bath upper-level unit offers plenty of living space. Ascend a short flight of stairs and enter the front door where new floors welcome you into the bright and open living area. The well-appointed kitchen with premium appliances and crisp white finishes adjoins the spacious dining area. Two bedrooms provide plenty of room for work, sleep or play. Large closets with new mirrored doors will make choosing an outfit a breeze. Natural light floods the updated bathroom creating a true spa-like experience. There is also a community laundry room and an assigned tandem parking spot for two cars. This appealing beach pad is located in the heart of Venice. Just a short stroll from the beach and some of the renowned spots that Venice has to offer, like Gold's Gym, Rose Cafe and Abbot Kinney Blvd.