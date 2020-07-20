All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 423 BROOKS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
423 BROOKS Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

423 BROOKS Avenue

423 E Brooks Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

423 E Brooks Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Situated behind a secure gate in a well-maintained four-plex, this quiet two bedroom, one bath upper-level unit offers plenty of living space. Ascend a short flight of stairs and enter the front door where new floors welcome you into the bright and open living area. The well-appointed kitchen with premium appliances and crisp white finishes adjoins the spacious dining area. Two bedrooms provide plenty of room for work, sleep or play. Large closets with new mirrored doors will make choosing an outfit a breeze. Natural light floods the updated bathroom creating a true spa-like experience. There is also a community laundry room and an assigned tandem parking spot for two cars. This appealing beach pad is located in the heart of Venice. Just a short stroll from the beach and some of the renowned spots that Venice has to offer, like Gold's Gym, Rose Cafe and Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 BROOKS Avenue have any available units?
423 BROOKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 BROOKS Avenue have?
Some of 423 BROOKS Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 BROOKS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
423 BROOKS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 BROOKS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 423 BROOKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 423 BROOKS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 423 BROOKS Avenue offers parking.
Does 423 BROOKS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 BROOKS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 BROOKS Avenue have a pool?
No, 423 BROOKS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 423 BROOKS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 423 BROOKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 423 BROOKS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 BROOKS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College