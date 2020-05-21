423 Arnaz Dr Unit 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage guest parking hot tub

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months + 50% off the 1st month rent if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!



Enjoy a new level of comfortable living on this apartment home property rental in L.A., offering convenience and good access to everything you need!



When you live in the very walkable Mid-City West neighborhood, you are just minutes away to and from Downtown West Hollywood. This pleasant apartment unit comes unfurnished.



Features:

- 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; recessed lighting; big windows with blinds, walk-in closet

- Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, a jetted hot tub/spa in the master bathroom, walk-in closet for both rooms

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Kitchen with refrigerator, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range

- Bathrooms with vanity cabinets, shower stall, and shower/tub combos

- Air conditioning and central heating

- Veranda

- Shared balcony in the 4th floor

- Pet-friendly home (with a $500 pet deposit/pet)

- Detached garage: 2 tandem parking spaces - Assigned Spot #P1; Guest parking - open space (1st come, 1st serve basis)



Open to Section 8 applicants. The tenant will be responsible for gas, water, and electricity whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees and trash.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 89



Nearby Parks: West Hollywood Park, Rosewood Park, Oakhurst Park, and La Cienega Park.



Bus lines:

30/330 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

105 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

16/17/316 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5783392)