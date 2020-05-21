All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

423 Arnaz Dr Unit 101

423 Arnaz Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

423 Arnaz Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
hot tub
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months + 50% off the 1st month rent if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!

Enjoy a new level of comfortable living on this apartment home property rental in L.A., offering convenience and good access to everything you need!

When you live in the very walkable Mid-City West neighborhood, you are just minutes away to and from Downtown West Hollywood. This pleasant apartment unit comes unfurnished.

Features:
- 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; recessed lighting; big windows with blinds, walk-in closet
- Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, a jetted hot tub/spa in the master bathroom, walk-in closet for both rooms
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Kitchen with refrigerator, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range
- Bathrooms with vanity cabinets, shower stall, and shower/tub combos
- Air conditioning and central heating
- Veranda
- Shared balcony in the 4th floor
- Pet-friendly home (with a $500 pet deposit/pet)
- Detached garage: 2 tandem parking spaces - Assigned Spot #P1; Guest parking - open space (1st come, 1st serve basis)

Open to Section 8 applicants. The tenant will be responsible for gas, water, and electricity whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees and trash.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 89

Nearby Parks: West Hollywood Park, Rosewood Park, Oakhurst Park, and La Cienega Park.

Bus lines:
30/330 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
105 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
16/17/316 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5783392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

