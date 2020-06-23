4226 Kraft Avenue

Amenities

Live in Colfax Meadows — one of the most Charming and Desirable Neighborhoods in L.A! Ideally located close to Tujunga Village and Ventura Boulevards’ shops, restaurants and entertainment. A beautifully landscaped front yard welcomes you home with an open living space, wood flooring throughout, Fireplace, two large bay windows & dining area. The bright kitchen has granite counter tops, appliances, & laundry area. Just off the living room are two ample bedrooms with a hallway bathroom that features double sinks with separate shower & tub. The cozy Den leads the way to the Master suite complete with 2 closets, an attached "room" ideal for a gym or sitting area, and a sumptuous bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. The rear yard is perfect for entertaining with its large patio and grassy yard. Be ready to be charmed!