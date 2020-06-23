All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

4226 Kraft Avenue

4226 Kraft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Kraft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Live in Colfax Meadows — one of the most Charming and Desirable Neighborhoods in L.A! Ideally located close to Tujunga Village and Ventura Boulevards’ shops, restaurants and entertainment. A beautifully landscaped front yard welcomes you home with an open living space, wood flooring throughout, Fireplace, two large bay windows & dining area. The bright kitchen has granite counter tops, appliances, & laundry area. Just off the living room are two ample bedrooms with a hallway bathroom that features double sinks with separate shower & tub. The cozy Den leads the way to the Master suite complete with 2 closets, an attached "room" ideal for a gym or sitting area, and a sumptuous bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. The rear yard is perfect for entertaining with its large patio and grassy yard. Be ready to be charmed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 Kraft Avenue have any available units?
4226 Kraft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4226 Kraft Avenue have?
Some of 4226 Kraft Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 Kraft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4226 Kraft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 Kraft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4226 Kraft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4226 Kraft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4226 Kraft Avenue offers parking.
Does 4226 Kraft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 Kraft Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 Kraft Avenue have a pool?
No, 4226 Kraft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4226 Kraft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4226 Kraft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 Kraft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4226 Kraft Avenue has units with dishwashers.
