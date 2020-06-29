All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4222 Sunset Dr
Last updated August 16 2019 at 5:17 PM

4222 Sunset Dr

4222 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Sunset Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 09/01/19 Bungalow Style Heavenly 1BR - Gotta see this ASAP! - Property Id: 148269

Text me if you are able to see the unit today!
ED: 213-640-9404

This awesome Los Feliz area 1BR will be your home! Killer staircase takes you up to the beautiful living room and kitchen. Then take the long hallway down to the bedroom and bathroom areas. This unit has two entrances and a special wash room!

STREET PARKING ONLY Neighborhood parking is not that bad
Owner pays water
WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!!
STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE & STOVE!!
One year lease
Cats OK - No Dogs
Looking for immediate move-ins
2nd story corner unit
Huge closet area
A/C in living room
We are not currently working with third parties
VERY NICE SUNLIGHT
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148269p
Property Id 148269

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5099728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Sunset Dr have any available units?
4222 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 4222 Sunset Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4222 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4222 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 4222 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 Sunset Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 4222 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 4222 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

