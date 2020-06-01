4221 BURNS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Blu on Burns, a ViveLA community is a 28-unit building located in the thriving Virgil Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. Located just steps to Sunset Junction in Silverlake, Blu on Burns Apartment homes provide a walkable access to some of the best and most popular bars, shopping, and entertainment in Los Angeles. Virgil Village's unique edge and array of chef driven restaurants and locally owned retail make this neighborhood one of the fastest growing markets in Los Angeles. Blu on Burns Apartments provides a walkable access to the Best of Silverlake and Virgil Village. The community has a Walk Score of 88. DO NOT GO DIRECT. Appointment only!