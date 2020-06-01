All apartments in Los Angeles
4221 BURNS Avenue

4221 Burns Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Burns Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Blu on Burns, a ViveLA community is a 28-unit building located in the thriving Virgil Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. Located just steps to Sunset Junction in Silverlake, Blu on Burns Apartment homes provide a walkable access to some of the best and most popular bars, shopping, and entertainment in Los Angeles. Virgil Village's unique edge and array of chef driven restaurants and locally owned retail make this neighborhood one of the fastest growing markets in Los Angeles. Blu on Burns Apartments provides a walkable access to the Best of Silverlake and Virgil Village. The community has a Walk Score of 88. DO NOT GO DIRECT. Appointment only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 BURNS Avenue have any available units?
4221 BURNS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4221 BURNS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4221 BURNS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 BURNS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4221 BURNS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4221 BURNS Avenue offer parking?
No, 4221 BURNS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4221 BURNS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 BURNS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 BURNS Avenue have a pool?
No, 4221 BURNS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4221 BURNS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4221 BURNS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 BURNS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 BURNS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 BURNS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 BURNS Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

