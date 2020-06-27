All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue

4220 Longridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4220 Longridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,400-SqFt of livings space. New Sleek cook's kitchen features built-in stainless steel appliances, Quartz counters top, plenty of cabinet space and even a breakfast bar. Inside find an incredibly bright open floor-plan with new hardwood flooring, recessed lighting & a laundry area, The living room features an inviting space with an elegant gas fireplace and sliding doors that lead you out to the balcony. Separated dining area perfect for entertaining. Both bedrooms are over sized and have walk in closets. Bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with contemporary finishes. The house has central air controlled with a new smart NEST thermostat & 2 car tandem parking. Moments from major studios, unique boutiques, charming cafes & world class restaurants block to Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

