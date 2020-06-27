4220 LONGRIDGE Avenue

Amenities

Fully renovated 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,400-SqFt of livings space. New Sleek cook's kitchen features built-in stainless steel appliances, Quartz counters top, plenty of cabinet space and even a breakfast bar. Inside find an incredibly bright open floor-plan with new hardwood flooring, recessed lighting & a laundry area, The living room features an inviting space with an elegant gas fireplace and sliding doors that lead you out to the balcony. Separated dining area perfect for entertaining. Both bedrooms are over sized and have walk in closets. Bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with contemporary finishes. The house has central air controlled with a new smart NEST thermostat & 2 car tandem parking. Moments from major studios, unique boutiques, charming cafes & world class restaurants block to Ventura Blvd.