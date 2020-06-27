All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

4210 Vanetta Drive

4210 Vanetta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4210 Vanetta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/19 4210 Vanetta Drive/Private - Property Id: 141029

Mid-Century Hill Home | Sweeping Views | Private Gated Road!

Happy to work with brokers who find us a tenant %.

Located on a private, gated road in the Studio City hills, this house has everything: views to die for, peace & quiet and yet minutes to Ventura Blvd.

Completely updated:
- Newer bathrooms and kitchen
- New carpeting in bedrooms
- High-end appliances (SubZero, Thermador)
- Premium finishes (quartz, marble, slate)
- The latest technology (Ring & Nest)
- California closets
- 2-car garage
- Patio with expansive views and areas for planting
- 3/4 acre lot: no neighbors to front or back

Style and good vibes abound in this one-of-a-kind home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141029p
Property Id 141029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5052272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Vanetta Drive have any available units?
4210 Vanetta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 Vanetta Drive have?
Some of 4210 Vanetta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Vanetta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Vanetta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Vanetta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4210 Vanetta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4210 Vanetta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Vanetta Drive offers parking.
Does 4210 Vanetta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 Vanetta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Vanetta Drive have a pool?
No, 4210 Vanetta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4210 Vanetta Drive have accessible units?
No, 4210 Vanetta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Vanetta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 Vanetta Drive has units with dishwashers.
