Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/01/19 4210 Vanetta Drive/Private - Property Id: 141029



Mid-Century Hill Home | Sweeping Views | Private Gated Road!



Happy to work with brokers who find us a tenant %.



Located on a private, gated road in the Studio City hills, this house has everything: views to die for, peace & quiet and yet minutes to Ventura Blvd.



Completely updated:

- Newer bathrooms and kitchen

- New carpeting in bedrooms

- High-end appliances (SubZero, Thermador)

- Premium finishes (quartz, marble, slate)

- The latest technology (Ring & Nest)

- California closets

- 2-car garage

- Patio with expansive views and areas for planting

- 3/4 acre lot: no neighbors to front or back



Style and good vibes abound in this one-of-a-kind home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141029p

Property Id 141029



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5052272)