Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Large 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom rental house with views of the harbor, the port and the Vincent Thomas Bridge. Spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace, a separate dining room, an eat-in kitchen and 3 roomy bedrooms. One bedroom has a deck off of it that looks directly out at the harbor and the bridge. Additionally, there's a gated front yard and a large backyard full of fruit trees. The home features a large basement as bonus space that is unfinished.