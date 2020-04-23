421 S Lafayette Park Place #326

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities conference room gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Great Recently Remodeled 1BR Koreatown - So much more than just a condo! $2,100 Furnished or $2,000 Unfurnished! This is some of the best that LA has to offer, especially for the price point. Excellent proximity to Downtown, Korea Town, Wilshire District, USC, Schools, hospitals, and more! The interior has been meticulously remodeled, some of the more striking amenities include brand new paint, luxurious quartz counters in the kitchen, high performance flooring, generous living and dining areas with an open concept to the kitchen, a resort style bathroom, and lots of convenient storage space. If thats not enough, this place comes with its very own garage parking! The building features a luxurious rooftop pool, spa and BBQ area with astounding vista views of downtown LA, the Hollywood Hills and Hollywood sign, Century City and an overall surrounding view of the Metropolitan area. The 7th floor has a conference room, spacious gym full of equipment and a sauna. Laundry facility is onsite and the building includes 24 hour security. HOA takes care of the water, gas, and trash utilities making life that much easier! Upgraded units like this are extremely rare! Do not wait, make sure this is the first property on your viewing list, schedule an appointment today!



