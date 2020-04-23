All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
421 S Lafayette Park Place #326
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

421 S Lafayette Park Place #326

421 S La Fayette Park Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

421 S La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Great Recently Remodeled 1BR Koreatown - So much more than just a condo! $2,100 Furnished or $2,000 Unfurnished! This is some of the best that LA has to offer, especially for the price point. Excellent proximity to Downtown, Korea Town, Wilshire District, USC, Schools, hospitals, and more! The interior has been meticulously remodeled, some of the more striking amenities include brand new paint, luxurious quartz counters in the kitchen, high performance flooring, generous living and dining areas with an open concept to the kitchen, a resort style bathroom, and lots of convenient storage space. If thats not enough, this place comes with its very own garage parking! The building features a luxurious rooftop pool, spa and BBQ area with astounding vista views of downtown LA, the Hollywood Hills and Hollywood sign, Century City and an overall surrounding view of the Metropolitan area. The 7th floor has a conference room, spacious gym full of equipment and a sauna. Laundry facility is onsite and the building includes 24 hour security. HOA takes care of the water, gas, and trash utilities making life that much easier! Upgraded units like this are extremely rare! Do not wait, make sure this is the first property on your viewing list, schedule an appointment today!

(RLNE5767667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 have any available units?
421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 have?
Some of 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 currently offering any rent specials?
421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 pet-friendly?
No, 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 offer parking?
Yes, 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 does offer parking.
Does 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 have a pool?
Yes, 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 has a pool.
Does 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 have accessible units?
No, 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 does not have accessible units.
Does 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 S Lafayette Park Place #326 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College