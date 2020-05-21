4209 W 1st St

Amenities

NEW 2 STORY 3 BED TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 157271



Two story townhouse in Koreatown, adjacent to Larchmont / Hancock Park with easy access to downtown.



Downstairs includes a living room with decorative fireplace, large bay window, dining room and half bathroom. The functional and open kitchen leads to laundry room with side door. All have lots of air and light.



Upstairs features three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Wood and tile floors throughout. New remote controlled mini split heat/air conditioning units in all rooms. Mini splits work like central air, but have more control options and use less electricity (saves money!!!).



Private backyard with space to garden and bbq. Central location in historical neighborhood. Perfect for families, couples, roommates and singles!!!



Please text or call for more information or to schedule a viewing.

(310) 482-9926

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157271p

