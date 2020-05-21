All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4209 W 1st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4209 W 1st St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4209 W 1st St

4209 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4209 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW 2 STORY 3 BED TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 157271

Two story townhouse in Koreatown, adjacent to Larchmont / Hancock Park with easy access to downtown.

Downstairs includes a living room with decorative fireplace, large bay window, dining room and half bathroom. The functional and open kitchen leads to laundry room with side door. All have lots of air and light.

Upstairs features three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Wood and tile floors throughout. New remote controlled mini split heat/air conditioning units in all rooms. Mini splits work like central air, but have more control options and use less electricity (saves money!!!).

Private backyard with space to garden and bbq. Central location in historical neighborhood. Perfect for families, couples, roommates and singles!!!

Please text or call for more information or to schedule a viewing.
(310) 482-9926
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157271p
Property Id 157271

(RLNE5156578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 W 1st St have any available units?
4209 W 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 W 1st St have?
Some of 4209 W 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 W 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
4209 W 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 W 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 W 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 4209 W 1st St offer parking?
No, 4209 W 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 4209 W 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 W 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 W 1st St have a pool?
No, 4209 W 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 4209 W 1st St have accessible units?
No, 4209 W 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 W 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 W 1st St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College