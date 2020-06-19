418 Vernon ave

Lovely spacious two bedroom apartment Newly remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout 2 parking places. Very peaceful yet steps away from Abbot Kinney Call or text Michelle at 310 625 8339 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109944 Property Id 109944
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4798766)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
