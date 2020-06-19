418 Vernon ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated some paid utils refrigerator

Light and bright in venice - Property Id: 109944



Lovely spacious two bedroom apartment

Newly remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout

2 parking places.

Very peaceful yet steps away from Abbot Kinney

Call or text Michelle at 310 625 8339

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109944

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4798766)