418 Vernon ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

418 Vernon ave

418 Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

418 Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Light and bright in venice - Property Id: 109944

Lovely spacious two bedroom apartment
Newly remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout
2 parking places.
Very peaceful yet steps away from Abbot Kinney
Call or text Michelle at 310 625 8339
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109944
Property Id 109944

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4798766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Vernon ave have any available units?
418 Vernon ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Vernon ave have?
Some of 418 Vernon ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Vernon ave currently offering any rent specials?
418 Vernon ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Vernon ave pet-friendly?
No, 418 Vernon ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 418 Vernon ave offer parking?
Yes, 418 Vernon ave offers parking.
Does 418 Vernon ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Vernon ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Vernon ave have a pool?
No, 418 Vernon ave does not have a pool.
Does 418 Vernon ave have accessible units?
No, 418 Vernon ave does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Vernon ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Vernon ave does not have units with dishwashers.
