All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue

4171 Mary Ellen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4171 Mary Ellen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Contemporary single-story home on a large 12,700 + sqft lot, located on one of the most beautiful streets in Studio City. Open living spaces and modern finishes throughout. Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cabinetry including an oversized Electrolux refrigerator. Versatile floor plan with two bonus rooms including 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths and over 3,300 sqft of interior space. Completely private and substantial back yard with covered patio and flat grassy area. Not to mention an inviting swimming pool and water feature that can be seen from nearly every room. Perfect for entertaining. Close to shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue have any available units?
4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue have?
Some of 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College