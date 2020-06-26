4171 MARY ELLEN Avenue

Amenities

Contemporary single-story home on a large 12,700 + sqft lot, located on one of the most beautiful streets in Studio City. Open living spaces and modern finishes throughout. Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cabinetry including an oversized Electrolux refrigerator. Versatile floor plan with two bonus rooms including 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths and over 3,300 sqft of interior space. Completely private and substantial back yard with covered patio and flat grassy area. Not to mention an inviting swimming pool and water feature that can be seen from nearly every room. Perfect for entertaining. Close to shops and restaurants.