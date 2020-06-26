4171 Colfax Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Studio Village Townhome - Property Id: 128274



Remodeled townhome with a wow factor in the desirable Studio Village Complex. Outside, a resort ambiance awaits you amid lush landscaping and towering trees. Inside, this light-filled end unit feels like a semi-detached home with dramatic vaulted ceilings in the living room. The sliding doors from the living room take you to your private gated patio perfect for outdoor dining and entertainment. The kitchen is a chef's delight with stainless steel appliances. A second bedroom downstairs is conveniently adjacent to a bathroom. Upstairs is a romantic master suite with en-suite and two walk in closets. Additional features are bamboo floors, attached private two car garage with built in storage. A short walk from Carpenter Elementary, CBS Studios and the world class dining/shopping along famed Ventura Blvd. The complex has 6 pools/5 spas and tennis courts. EQ insurance, water, and basic cable included. Studio village is the ultimate resort living in great proximity to Hollywood studios.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128274

Property Id 128274



(RLNE4974139)