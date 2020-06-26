All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

4171 Colfax Ave E

4171 Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4171 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Studio Village Townhome - Property Id: 128274

Remodeled townhome with a wow factor in the desirable Studio Village Complex. Outside, a resort ambiance awaits you amid lush landscaping and towering trees. Inside, this light-filled end unit feels like a semi-detached home with dramatic vaulted ceilings in the living room. The sliding doors from the living room take you to your private gated patio perfect for outdoor dining and entertainment. The kitchen is a chef's delight with stainless steel appliances. A second bedroom downstairs is conveniently adjacent to a bathroom. Upstairs is a romantic master suite with en-suite and two walk in closets. Additional features are bamboo floors, attached private two car garage with built in storage. A short walk from Carpenter Elementary, CBS Studios and the world class dining/shopping along famed Ventura Blvd. The complex has 6 pools/5 spas and tennis courts. EQ insurance, water, and basic cable included. Studio village is the ultimate resort living in great proximity to Hollywood studios.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128274
Property Id 128274

(RLNE4974139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4171 Colfax Ave E have any available units?
4171 Colfax Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4171 Colfax Ave E have?
Some of 4171 Colfax Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4171 Colfax Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
4171 Colfax Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4171 Colfax Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4171 Colfax Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 4171 Colfax Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 4171 Colfax Ave E offers parking.
Does 4171 Colfax Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4171 Colfax Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4171 Colfax Ave E have a pool?
Yes, 4171 Colfax Ave E has a pool.
Does 4171 Colfax Ave E have accessible units?
No, 4171 Colfax Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 4171 Colfax Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4171 Colfax Ave E has units with dishwashers.
