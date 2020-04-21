All apartments in Los Angeles
4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue
4159 Bellingham Avenue

4159 Bellingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4159 Bellingham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
2 story contemporary gated home, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, den/ formal dining, pool and two grassy yards. Modern eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Wolf model 4 burner stove, with custom cabinets breakfast bar, and expansive counter space. Kitchen opens to sunny formal dining room or den, and to living room with wood burning fireplace. The upstairs 2nd floor is all master suite with its own private study/ office area, huge walk in closet, bathroom and private upstairs patio, all on suite. Streams of light, hardwood floors, Dual Central AC, separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Outside access to huge walk-in basement storage. The property has a totally gated and walled yard and a private pool, which makes this home very desirable. Located in the award winning Carpenter School District. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, golf and tennis, freeways, level sidewalks and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue have any available units?
4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue have?
Some of 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue offers parking.
Does 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue has a pool.
Does 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
