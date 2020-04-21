4159 BELLINGHAM Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

2 story contemporary gated home, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, den/ formal dining, pool and two grassy yards. Modern eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Wolf model 4 burner stove, with custom cabinets breakfast bar, and expansive counter space. Kitchen opens to sunny formal dining room or den, and to living room with wood burning fireplace. The upstairs 2nd floor is all master suite with its own private study/ office area, huge walk in closet, bathroom and private upstairs patio, all on suite. Streams of light, hardwood floors, Dual Central AC, separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Outside access to huge walk-in basement storage. The property has a totally gated and walled yard and a private pool, which makes this home very desirable. Located in the award winning Carpenter School District. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, golf and tennis, freeways, level sidewalks and parks.