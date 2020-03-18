All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4145 Kraft Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4145 Kraft Avenue
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

4145 Kraft Avenue

4145 Kraft Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4145 Kraft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Introducing "The Bonnie Situation" House, none other than the movie featured home in the early 90's film "Pulp Fiction" starring Quentin Tarantino, John Travolta & Samuel L Jackson. Here's the one of a kind opportunity to live in and experience a little bit of Hollywood history. This charming 3 bed / 2 bath home has been recently renovated but still with a few dashes of the "Pulp Fiction" vibes. Just imagine having a cup of coffee in the mornings in the cozy and spacious front porch, beautifully redone bathrooms, granite counter tops in the kitchen and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, 2 dining room areas, washer and dryer and much more to list. Situated in the most sought after neighborhoods of Studio City & what Los Angeles Magazine named one of the Ten Best Neighborhoods in LA known as "Colfax Meadows". Also centrally located in the award winning Carpenter Charter School District and a short stroll to the trendy Tujunga Village and Aroma Cafe. This home is truly a special gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Kraft Avenue have any available units?
4145 Kraft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4145 Kraft Avenue have?
Some of 4145 Kraft Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 Kraft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Kraft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Kraft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4145 Kraft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4145 Kraft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4145 Kraft Avenue offers parking.
Does 4145 Kraft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4145 Kraft Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Kraft Avenue have a pool?
No, 4145 Kraft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4145 Kraft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4145 Kraft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Kraft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4145 Kraft Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College