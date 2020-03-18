4145 Kraft Avenue

Amenities
Introducing "The Bonnie Situation" House, none other than the movie featured home in the early 90's film "Pulp Fiction" starring Quentin Tarantino, John Travolta & Samuel L Jackson. Here's the one of a kind opportunity to live in and experience a little bit of Hollywood history. This charming 3 bed / 2 bath home has been recently renovated but still with a few dashes of the "Pulp Fiction" vibes. Just imagine having a cup of coffee in the mornings in the cozy and spacious front porch, beautifully redone bathrooms, granite counter tops in the kitchen and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, 2 dining room areas, washer and dryer and much more to list. Situated in the most sought after neighborhoods of Studio City & what Los Angeles Magazine named one of the Ten Best Neighborhoods in LA known as "Colfax Meadows". Also centrally located in the award winning Carpenter Charter School District and a short stroll to the trendy Tujunga Village and Aroma Cafe. This home is truly a special gem!