4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:48 AM

4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue

4141 N Hayvenhurst Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4141 N Hayvenhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

wine room
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
wine room
If quality and elegance are important to you, You came to the right place!
This one of a kind palace offers you the serene, exotic feel of paradise in the comfort of the most sought-after neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. One of the landmarks of the South of the Boulevard Encino Community.
Gated Renaissance style compound with approx. 3000 sq. foot guest house located in the desirable Lanai School District.
20-foot wrought iron entry doors, 5 custom chandeliers, custom moldings, Extra large windows and doors, 2 staircases with Jerusalem stone, 2 chefs kitchens with Viking Professional Series Appliances, 6 A/C Units, 2 master suites, Venetian plastered walls, 4 fireplaces, 2 wet bars, gym, office, movie theater with lounge seating, wine room, living room, cigar room, multiple sitting areas, surveillance cameras, three-car garage with built-in storage, 4 electric gates and three separate parking areas and the list goes on and on..
Guest house is comprised of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a family room. The backyard offers a paradise feel with its customized landscaping, pool, gazebo and yard. The pool and spa are enhanced with water effects inspired by the Bellagio Hotel. Easy commute to the west side, 101 & 405 freeways, shopping, malls, restaurants and houses of worship. Zoned for the coveted Lanai Elementary school. Nothing like this in SF Valley, come check it yourself. To schedule a showing, please contact Zeev Perez @ perezeev@gmail.com or 818-445-6909

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue have any available units?
4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue have?
Some of 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue's amenities include wine room, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue offers parking.
Does 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue has a pool.
Does 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
