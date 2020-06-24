4141 Hayvenhurst Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room new construction wine room

If quality and elegance are important to you, You came to the right place!

This one of a kind palace offers you the serene, exotic feel of paradise in the comfort of the most sought-after neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. One of the landmarks of the South of the Boulevard Encino Community.

Gated Renaissance style compound with approx. 3000 sq. foot guest house located in the desirable Lanai School District.

20-foot wrought iron entry doors, 5 custom chandeliers, custom moldings, Extra large windows and doors, 2 staircases with Jerusalem stone, 2 chefs kitchens with Viking Professional Series Appliances, 6 A/C Units, 2 master suites, Venetian plastered walls, 4 fireplaces, 2 wet bars, gym, office, movie theater with lounge seating, wine room, living room, cigar room, multiple sitting areas, surveillance cameras, three-car garage with built-in storage, 4 electric gates and three separate parking areas and the list goes on and on..

Guest house is comprised of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a family room. The backyard offers a paradise feel with its customized landscaping, pool, gazebo and yard. The pool and spa are enhanced with water effects inspired by the Bellagio Hotel. Easy commute to the west side, 101 & 405 freeways, shopping, malls, restaurants and houses of worship. Zoned for the coveted Lanai Elementary school. Nothing like this in SF Valley, come check it yourself. To schedule a showing, please contact Zeev Perez @ perezeev@gmail.com or 818-445-6909