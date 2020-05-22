Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4134 Brunswick Avenue Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom 1920's Spanish house in lovely RARE Atwater Village - Beautiful 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom 1920's Spanish house in lovely RARE Atwater Village neighborhood. Silverlake, Glendale, and Los Feliz just moments away....walk to Proof Bakery, Dune, Griffith Park, and adorable Glendale Blvd boutiques.



An oasis in the middle of Los Angeles, situated with views of Griffith Park in the backyard. Spacious and pristine, with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Single-family home with large detached garage perfect for storage or home office. Large living room, dining room, with an additional breakfast nook, kitchen, and laundry room with W/D hook-ups. Beautiful front and backyards, great house for entertaining.



3 large bedrooms, 1 spacious bathroom with original 1920's tile, and a half bath perfect for a guest room. Brand new appliances in kitchen. New Dishwasher, Microwave, and stove. Large windows throughout, great light, modern light fixtures, and freshly painted.



