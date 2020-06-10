All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4133 Tarrybrae.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4133 Tarrybrae
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

4133 Tarrybrae

4133 Tarrybrae Ter · (818) 657-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4133 Tarrybrae Ter, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
For lease is a Beautiful, two-story Mediterranean style estate located South of the boulevard Tarzana completely rebuilt in 1992 with a breathtaking curb appeal. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home features extremely high ceilings with a bridge overlooking the living room. Huge master suite with balcony, two walk in closets, jacuzzi tub... Spacious downstairs bedroom with full bath can be used as maids quarter or guest unit. The yard features a spectacular pool and spa with top of the line equipment, accompanied by a variety of surrounding fruit trees. Come take a look for yourself and see the vision. Don’t miss this opportunity to live the ultimate luxurious lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Tarrybrae have any available units?
4133 Tarrybrae has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 Tarrybrae have?
Some of 4133 Tarrybrae's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Tarrybrae currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Tarrybrae isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Tarrybrae pet-friendly?
No, 4133 Tarrybrae is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4133 Tarrybrae offer parking?
No, 4133 Tarrybrae does not offer parking.
Does 4133 Tarrybrae have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4133 Tarrybrae does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Tarrybrae have a pool?
Yes, 4133 Tarrybrae has a pool.
Does 4133 Tarrybrae have accessible units?
No, 4133 Tarrybrae does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Tarrybrae have units with dishwashers?
No, 4133 Tarrybrae does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4133 Tarrybrae?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity