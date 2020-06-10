4133 Tarrybrae

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

For lease is a Beautiful, two-story Mediterranean style estate located South of the boulevard Tarzana completely rebuilt in 1992 with a breathtaking curb appeal. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home features extremely high ceilings with a bridge overlooking the living room. Huge master suite with balcony, two walk in closets, jacuzzi tub... Spacious downstairs bedroom with full bath can be used as maids quarter or guest unit. The yard features a spectacular pool and spa with top of the line equipment, accompanied by a variety of surrounding fruit trees. Come take a look for yourself and see the vision. Don’t miss this opportunity to live the ultimate luxurious lifestyle.