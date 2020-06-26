All apartments in Los Angeles
4133 Tarrybrae

4133 Tarrybrae Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4133 Tarrybrae Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
For lease is a Beautiful, two-story Mediterranean style estate located South of the boulevard Tarzana completely rebuilt in 1992 with a breathtaking curb appeal. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home features extremely high ceilings with a bridge overlooking the living room. Huge master suite with balcony, two walk in closets, jacuzzi tub... Spacious downstairs bedroom with full bath can be used as maids quarter or guest unit. The yard features a spectacular pool and spa with top of the line equipment, accompanied by a variety of surrounding fruit trees. Come take a look for yourself and see the vision. Don’t miss this opportunity to live the ultimate luxurious lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Tarrybrae have any available units?
4133 Tarrybrae doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 Tarrybrae have?
Some of 4133 Tarrybrae's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Tarrybrae currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Tarrybrae is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Tarrybrae pet-friendly?
No, 4133 Tarrybrae is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4133 Tarrybrae offer parking?
Yes, 4133 Tarrybrae offers parking.
Does 4133 Tarrybrae have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4133 Tarrybrae does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Tarrybrae have a pool?
Yes, 4133 Tarrybrae has a pool.
Does 4133 Tarrybrae have accessible units?
No, 4133 Tarrybrae does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Tarrybrae have units with dishwashers?
No, 4133 Tarrybrae does not have units with dishwashers.
