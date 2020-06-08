All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

4129 Sunset Drive 1/2

4129 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4129 Sunset Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Updated Studio w/ Dedicated Parking - Property Id: 72347

SHOWING SAT 11/09/2019, at 11AM.

Studio with dedicated parking located in the Greater Griffith Park neighborhood in L.A. It's a quick stroll to the Sunset Junction featuring hip bars, unique restaurants, and the trending local music scene. Family owned & operated, no overzealous property management company. Retro interiors with some modern updates inside a one-story 1920's classic western bungalow duplex building; only one neighbor sharing a wall. Located on a quiet, friendly neighborhood street, but tucked away towards the back for added peace and privacy.

85 Walk Score, 5 minute walk to Sunset Boulevard. Grocery, farmer's market, restaurants, bars, and the hospital all within a ten minute walk. Metro Red Line subway station 15 minutes away and bus stops down the street.
Close to Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Hollywood areas.
Nearby parks include Barnsdall Art Park, Silver Lake Reservoir, Echo Park, Griffith Park
One dedicated off-street parking spot.
No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/72347p
Property Id 72347

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 have any available units?
4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 have?
Some of 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 offers parking.
Does 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 have a pool?
No, 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Sunset Drive 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

