4129 Sunset Drive 1/2

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Studio with dedicated parking located in the Greater Griffith Park neighborhood in L.A. It's a quick stroll to the Sunset Junction featuring hip bars, unique restaurants, and the trending local music scene. Family owned & operated, no overzealous property management company. Retro interiors with some modern updates inside a one-story 1920's classic western bungalow duplex building; only one neighbor sharing a wall. Located on a quiet, friendly neighborhood street, but tucked away towards the back for added peace and privacy.



85 Walk Score, 5 minute walk to Sunset Boulevard. Grocery, farmer's market, restaurants, bars, and the hospital all within a ten minute walk. Metro Red Line subway station 15 minutes away and bus stops down the street.

Close to Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Hollywood areas.

Nearby parks include Barnsdall Art Park, Silver Lake Reservoir, Echo Park, Griffith Park

One dedicated off-street parking spot.

No smoking.

No Pets Allowed



