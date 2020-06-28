4125 S Figueroa St Apt 107

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

First floor rental features 1 bedroom 1 bathroom approximately 547.00 sq. ft. in area with laminate floors throughout. Property located near USC, the Coliseum, Banc of California Stadium, and walking distance to the Metro Expo Line, Staples Center, FIGat7th (Shopping Mall), and Downtown LA. Closed to FWYs 10 & 110, restaurants and entertainment. Pets allowed with an additional $600.00 pet deposit. Laundry room and fitness center onsite. Parking is $35.00/ month per space subject to availability.