4125 GATEWAY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeously renovated two bedroom, two bath California Bungalow is filled with light, love and charm. Tucked behind wooden gates, your own private oasis affords plenty of wonderful outside seating, dining and play options. Fantastic indoor/outdoor flow onto green, lush space creates the essential California living vibe. Hardwood floors, open kitchen, newer HVAC, water heater, kitchen and baths, 2 car garage with alley access. Around the corner from Sunset Junction's Intelligentsia, Silver Lake Farmer's Market, Cafe Stella, Pine & Crane, Sawyer, Kettle Black and the upcoming Erewhon Market!