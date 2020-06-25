All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4125 GATEWAY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4125 GATEWAY Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

4125 GATEWAY Avenue

4125 Gateway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4125 Gateway Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeously renovated two bedroom, two bath California Bungalow is filled with light, love and charm. Tucked behind wooden gates, your own private oasis affords plenty of wonderful outside seating, dining and play options. Fantastic indoor/outdoor flow onto green, lush space creates the essential California living vibe. Hardwood floors, open kitchen, newer HVAC, water heater, kitchen and baths, 2 car garage with alley access. Around the corner from Sunset Junction's Intelligentsia, Silver Lake Farmer's Market, Cafe Stella, Pine & Crane, Sawyer, Kettle Black and the upcoming Erewhon Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 GATEWAY Avenue have any available units?
4125 GATEWAY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 GATEWAY Avenue have?
Some of 4125 GATEWAY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 GATEWAY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4125 GATEWAY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 GATEWAY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4125 GATEWAY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4125 GATEWAY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4125 GATEWAY Avenue offers parking.
Does 4125 GATEWAY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 GATEWAY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 GATEWAY Avenue have a pool?
No, 4125 GATEWAY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4125 GATEWAY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4125 GATEWAY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 GATEWAY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 GATEWAY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College