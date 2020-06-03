All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:56 AM

4118 Naomi Avenue

4118 Naomi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Naomi Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Central Alameda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lease Debut in Downtown, Los Angeles! Now available for lease is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with 600-SQFT of living space. Part of a 4-unit gated complex that is very well maintained, this completely remodeled unit has everything you could want! New laminate flooring runs throughout with thick baseboard moldings. The charming kitchen features new stainless-steel appliances and granite counter-tops. The bathroom has new tiling. This unit also includes an individual water heater with a washer/dryer hookup. The bedroom is well-illuminated and spacious with a mirrored closet. Centrally located near the Central Avenue Jazz Park, the USPS, Thomas Jefferson High School and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Naomi Avenue have any available units?
4118 Naomi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Naomi Avenue have?
Some of 4118 Naomi Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Naomi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Naomi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Naomi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4118 Naomi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4118 Naomi Avenue offer parking?
No, 4118 Naomi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4118 Naomi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Naomi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Naomi Avenue have a pool?
No, 4118 Naomi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Naomi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4118 Naomi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Naomi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 Naomi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
