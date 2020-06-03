4118 Naomi Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lease Debut in Downtown, Los Angeles! Now available for lease is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with 600-SQFT of living space. Part of a 4-unit gated complex that is very well maintained, this completely remodeled unit has everything you could want! New laminate flooring runs throughout with thick baseboard moldings. The charming kitchen features new stainless-steel appliances and granite counter-tops. The bathroom has new tiling. This unit also includes an individual water heater with a washer/dryer hookup. The bedroom is well-illuminated and spacious with a mirrored closet. Centrally located near the Central Avenue Jazz Park, the USPS, Thomas Jefferson High School and much more!