Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:10 AM

4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113

4115 Glencoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Southwest facing, loft in the heart of the Marina Del Rey Arts District. 17' ceilings, master bedroom loft with bath + two private and enclosed bedrooms and bathroom downstairs. Exposed beams, concrete floors, gourmet kitchen, 500 sqft. private yard. Central air and heat, two car parking and washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful light with floor to ceiling windows. Community roof top deck with 360 degree views. Walking distance to restaurants, theaters, shops & Equinox, Abbot Kinney and the Marina. 1 Year Lease.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 have any available units?
4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 have?
Some of 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 offers parking.
Does 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 have a pool?
No, 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 have accessible units?
No, 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113 does not have units with dishwashers.

