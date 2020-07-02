4115 Glencoe Avenue, #113

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning media room

Southwest facing, loft in the heart of the Marina Del Rey Arts District. 17' ceilings, master bedroom loft with bath + two private and enclosed bedrooms and bathroom downstairs. Exposed beams, concrete floors, gourmet kitchen, 500 sqft. private yard. Central air and heat, two car parking and washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful light with floor to ceiling windows. Community roof top deck with 360 degree views. Walking distance to restaurants, theaters, shops & Equinox, Abbot Kinney and the Marina. 1 Year Lease.