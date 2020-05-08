All apartments in Los Angeles
4115 ELMER Avenue

4115 Elmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Elmer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Experience the perfect balance of contemporary style & warmth in this 3,800 sq. ft. 5BR/5.5 BA home built in 2018. Conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in trendy Tujunga Village just blocks from locally favored restaurants, shops & Woodbridge park. Expansive open floor plan offers luxurious designer finishes, 11ft ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, on-suite guest bedroom & ~ bath. Chef's kitchen features quartz counters, S.S. Thermador appliances, center island, butler's pantry, wine cooler & breakfast nook. Sliding glass doors in the adjoining family room open to an alfresco covered patio & lush backyard perfect for entertaining. Grand staircase to the 2nd level are 3 more on-suite bedrooms & master suite w/ fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, soaking tub & dual vanity. In the backyard you'll find a private oasis w/built-in BBQ, pool/spa & waterfall. A Control 4 smart home equipped w/security cameras & spacious 2-car garage complete this exquisite property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 ELMER Avenue have any available units?
4115 ELMER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 ELMER Avenue have?
Some of 4115 ELMER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 ELMER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4115 ELMER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 ELMER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4115 ELMER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4115 ELMER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4115 ELMER Avenue offers parking.
Does 4115 ELMER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 ELMER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 ELMER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4115 ELMER Avenue has a pool.
Does 4115 ELMER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4115 ELMER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 ELMER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 ELMER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

