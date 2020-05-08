4115 ELMER Avenue

Amenities

Experience the perfect balance of contemporary style & warmth in this 3,800 sq. ft. 5BR/5.5 BA home built in 2018. Conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in trendy Tujunga Village just blocks from locally favored restaurants, shops & Woodbridge park. Expansive open floor plan offers luxurious designer finishes, 11ft ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, on-suite guest bedroom & ~ bath. Chef's kitchen features quartz counters, S.S. Thermador appliances, center island, butler's pantry, wine cooler & breakfast nook. Sliding glass doors in the adjoining family room open to an alfresco covered patio & lush backyard perfect for entertaining. Grand staircase to the 2nd level are 3 more on-suite bedrooms & master suite w/ fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, soaking tub & dual vanity. In the backyard you'll find a private oasis w/built-in BBQ, pool/spa & waterfall. A Control 4 smart home equipped w/security cameras & spacious 2-car garage complete this exquisite property.