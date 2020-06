Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Picture perfect California bungalow single family home on its own gated parcel in northern Atwater Village. Enter through the gate to a lushly landscaped large grassy lot. Shaded entry leads to front door and open living and dining areas flooded with natural sunlight. Eat-in kitchen features natural wood cabinets with refrigerator and gas range. Separate laundry room with adjacent office nook. Two good sized bedrooms featuring master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Additional hall/guest bath. Gorgeous huge award-winning back yard beautifully landscaped offers peace of mind and privacy. This beautiful home can come partially furnished. Long driveway for parking. An amazing opportunity to live in your own home in a great area! Available now.