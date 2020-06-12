All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4110 Witzel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4110 Witzel Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4110 Witzel Drive

4110 Witzel Drive · (877) 477-7652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4110 Witzel Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4110 Witzel Drive · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Exquisite Split Level Home Locate In The Hills Of Sherman Oaks - This dream home is gated, has spectacular panoramic views and is surrounded by nature. It was built in 1953 and is 3,575 sqft. The amazement starts as you enter through the dual French doors into the Foyer which has an elevator that takes you up to the garage. The living room has a romantic fireplace, large windows and French doors that open to the upper deck. The formal dining room sits comfortably been the kitchen and living room. This cook’s kitchen was designed with you in mind! It features a Viking double oven gas range with hood, stainless steel dishwasher, hidden dual door fridge, white cabinets with frost glass doors and unlimited counter space. The oversized master suite includes a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The other bedrooms are nicely sized with custom built-ins. Downstairs you’ll find two additional rooms that can used as a bedroom or home office, bathroom with a stand-a-lone shower, a family room with a cozy fireplace and French doors that lead out to the massive downstairs deck. Outside is a relaxing hot tub and a built-in BBQ. This little piece of heaven is great for entertaining inside and out. There are beautiful wood floors, recessed lighting and large windows throughout! It is south of Ventura and conveniently located minutes to restaurants, shops, grocery stores and mins to the 101 and 405 freeway.

Terms: 1-year minimum lease. Pets allowed with an additional deposit. Please contact Martisa at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5773177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Witzel Drive have any available units?
4110 Witzel Drive has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 Witzel Drive have?
Some of 4110 Witzel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Witzel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Witzel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Witzel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4110 Witzel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4110 Witzel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Witzel Drive does offer parking.
Does 4110 Witzel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Witzel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Witzel Drive have a pool?
No, 4110 Witzel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Witzel Drive have accessible units?
No, 4110 Witzel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Witzel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 Witzel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4110 Witzel Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity