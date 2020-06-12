4110 Witzel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Absolutely Exquisite Split Level Home Locate In The Hills Of Sherman Oaks - This dream home is gated, has spectacular panoramic views and is surrounded by nature. It was built in 1953 and is 3,575 sqft. The amazement starts as you enter through the dual French doors into the Foyer which has an elevator that takes you up to the garage. The living room has a romantic fireplace, large windows and French doors that open to the upper deck. The formal dining room sits comfortably been the kitchen and living room. This cook’s kitchen was designed with you in mind! It features a Viking double oven gas range with hood, stainless steel dishwasher, hidden dual door fridge, white cabinets with frost glass doors and unlimited counter space. The oversized master suite includes a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The other bedrooms are nicely sized with custom built-ins. Downstairs you’ll find two additional rooms that can used as a bedroom or home office, bathroom with a stand-a-lone shower, a family room with a cozy fireplace and French doors that lead out to the massive downstairs deck. Outside is a relaxing hot tub and a built-in BBQ. This little piece of heaven is great for entertaining inside and out. There are beautiful wood floors, recessed lighting and large windows throughout! It is south of Ventura and conveniently located minutes to restaurants, shops, grocery stores and mins to the 101 and 405 freeway.



Terms: 1-year minimum lease. Pets allowed with an additional deposit. Please contact Martisa at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5773177)