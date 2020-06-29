4105 PACIFIC Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

California Dreamin'! Just steps from the sand enter into this bright, lofty 3-story CORNER townhouse you can call home! Be inspired by where you live! This sun-drenched contemporary open and airy 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath property is available now! The unit features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, loft on the top floor, front load washer/dryer, 4 balconies/deck with panoramic views both east and west, gas fireplace, gated 2-car parking, and storage. Cats and dogs (up to 15 lbs) acceptable. Security deposit is 2 months rent.