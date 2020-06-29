All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4105 PACIFIC Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4105 PACIFIC Avenue

4105 S Pacific Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4105 S Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
California Dreamin'! Just steps from the sand enter into this bright, lofty 3-story CORNER townhouse you can call home! Be inspired by where you live! This sun-drenched contemporary open and airy 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath property is available now! The unit features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, loft on the top floor, front load washer/dryer, 4 balconies/deck with panoramic views both east and west, gas fireplace, gated 2-car parking, and storage. Cats and dogs (up to 15 lbs) acceptable. Security deposit is 2 months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 PACIFIC Avenue have any available units?
4105 PACIFIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 PACIFIC Avenue have?
Some of 4105 PACIFIC Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 PACIFIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4105 PACIFIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 PACIFIC Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 PACIFIC Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4105 PACIFIC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4105 PACIFIC Avenue offers parking.
Does 4105 PACIFIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 PACIFIC Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 PACIFIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 4105 PACIFIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4105 PACIFIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4105 PACIFIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 PACIFIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 PACIFIC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
