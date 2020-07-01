All apartments in Los Angeles
408 VENICE Way

408 Venice Way · No Longer Available
Location

408 Venice Way, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! 408 Venice Way is a Stay-cation at its finest. This quaint one bedroom one bath is just blocks away from the beach andthe famous Windward circle, home of the famous Venice sign and blocks from Abbot Kinney's shops and restaurants. This duplex has beautiful hardwood floors through out and titled floors in the bathroom. 408 Venice way has large windows that allow light to enhance every room with gleaming natural light. The kitchen is inviting with built ins over the white tiled countertops and backsplash. There are washer and dryer hookup off of the kitchen in addition to tons of street parking. This is a must see gem of Venice and will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 VENICE Way have any available units?
408 VENICE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 VENICE Way have?
Some of 408 VENICE Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 VENICE Way currently offering any rent specials?
408 VENICE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 VENICE Way pet-friendly?
No, 408 VENICE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 408 VENICE Way offer parking?
No, 408 VENICE Way does not offer parking.
Does 408 VENICE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 VENICE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 VENICE Way have a pool?
No, 408 VENICE Way does not have a pool.
Does 408 VENICE Way have accessible units?
No, 408 VENICE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 408 VENICE Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 VENICE Way does not have units with dishwashers.

