Location, Location, Location! 408 Venice Way is a Stay-cation at its finest. This quaint one bedroom one bath is just blocks away from the beach andthe famous Windward circle, home of the famous Venice sign and blocks from Abbot Kinney's shops and restaurants. This duplex has beautiful hardwood floors through out and titled floors in the bathroom. 408 Venice way has large windows that allow light to enhance every room with gleaming natural light. The kitchen is inviting with built ins over the white tiled countertops and backsplash. There are washer and dryer hookup off of the kitchen in addition to tons of street parking. This is a must see gem of Venice and will go quickly!