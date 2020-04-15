All apartments in Los Angeles
4078 BAKMAN Avenue
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4078 BAKMAN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4078 BAKMAN Avenue

4078 Bakman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4078 Bakman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic lease opportunity conveniently located within walking distance to Ventura Blvd. Sited on a quiet cul- de-sac, this four bedroom, 2. 5 bath home features a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, an open living room as well and a cozy den. Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, including the large master with en suite bathroom and separate, double sinks for convenience. The other three bedrooms are generous in size, perfect for additional bedrooms or an office. This home has been recently renovated with new bathrooms, hardwood floors and fresh paint. Two-car garage and even a swimming pool for those hot LA days. This is truly the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4078 BAKMAN Avenue have any available units?
4078 BAKMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4078 BAKMAN Avenue have?
Some of 4078 BAKMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4078 BAKMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4078 BAKMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4078 BAKMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4078 BAKMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4078 BAKMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4078 BAKMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4078 BAKMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4078 BAKMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4078 BAKMAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4078 BAKMAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4078 BAKMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4078 BAKMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4078 BAKMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4078 BAKMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
