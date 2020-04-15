4078 BAKMAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic lease opportunity conveniently located within walking distance to Ventura Blvd. Sited on a quiet cul- de-sac, this four bedroom, 2. 5 bath home features a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, an open living room as well and a cozy den. Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, including the large master with en suite bathroom and separate, double sinks for convenience. The other three bedrooms are generous in size, perfect for additional bedrooms or an office. This home has been recently renovated with new bathrooms, hardwood floors and fresh paint. Two-car garage and even a swimming pool for those hot LA days. This is truly the perfect place to call home.