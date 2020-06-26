All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

4059 Garden Avenue

4059 Garden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4059 Garden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
Incredible Opportunity !! To rent a fully renovated super hip Spanish stunner in the heart of Atwater Village! Short drive to DTLA, walking distance to the Village Bakery, The Morrison, The Big foot lodge, The Roost, The Griffin, India sweets and Spices and The Tam O' Shanter. Not to mention Glendale Blvd.!! Lying a couple blocks away with every shopping and dining experience imaginable!! This magnificent home is the epitome of class and custom distinctions boasting a fireplace, wood shutters ondual pane vinyl windows throughout, hardwood floors, coved ceilings and crown moulding. This highly styled East Hollywood bungalow also features a well appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, GE profile stove and refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Whirlpool duet washing machine and dryer. Stay cool in the summer with your new central air conditioning system, featuring a new furnace and ductwork. In your dining room you will find dual pane vinyl french doors leading toone of the coolest backyards in all of Atwater!Featuring built in seating with cushions, fire pit, two fountains surrounded by numerous palm trees, a giant walnut tree, 2 fig trees and a 4 speaker outdoor Bose speaker system.This fabulous landscape is highlighted with a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4059 Garden Avenue have any available units?
4059 Garden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4059 Garden Avenue have?
Some of 4059 Garden Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4059 Garden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4059 Garden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4059 Garden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4059 Garden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4059 Garden Avenue offer parking?
No, 4059 Garden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4059 Garden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4059 Garden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4059 Garden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4059 Garden Avenue has a pool.
Does 4059 Garden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4059 Garden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4059 Garden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4059 Garden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
