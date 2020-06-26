4059 Garden Avenue

Amenities

Incredible Opportunity !! To rent a fully renovated super hip Spanish stunner in the heart of Atwater Village! Short drive to DTLA, walking distance to the Village Bakery, The Morrison, The Big foot lodge, The Roost, The Griffin, India sweets and Spices and The Tam O' Shanter. Not to mention Glendale Blvd.!! Lying a couple blocks away with every shopping and dining experience imaginable!! This magnificent home is the epitome of class and custom distinctions boasting a fireplace, wood shutters ondual pane vinyl windows throughout, hardwood floors, coved ceilings and crown moulding. This highly styled East Hollywood bungalow also features a well appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, GE profile stove and refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Whirlpool duet washing machine and dryer. Stay cool in the summer with your new central air conditioning system, featuring a new furnace and ductwork. In your dining room you will find dual pane vinyl french doors leading toone of the coolest backyards in all of Atwater!Featuring built in seating with cushions, fire pit, two fountains surrounded by numerous palm trees, a giant walnut tree, 2 fig trees and a 4 speaker outdoor Bose speaker system.This fabulous landscape is highlighted with a