405 South SALTAIR Avenue

405 South Saltair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

405 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
Available now for Short term or long term lease. Minimum 1 month. Newly Furnished, fully equipped rental; linens towels, stocked kitchen, flat screen tv, and more Wonderful two story home with well manicured and quiet enormous enclosed backyard with heated pool and spa. Set to the rear of property, a regulation paddle ball/pickleball/basketball court. Inside you will find 4 roomy en suite bedrooms. 2 bedrooms up, 2 bedrooms down. Large Master Bedroom on ground floor with spacious walk in closet and large bathroom. Beautiful vaulted ceilings throughout the home. Large open dining and living room with gorgeous backyard and pool views. Enclosed, private and quiet yard. Beautiful and quiet neighborhood, great walkability to restaurants and shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

