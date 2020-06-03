405 South SALTAIR Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub

Available now for Short term or long term lease. Minimum 1 month. Newly Furnished, fully equipped rental; linens towels, stocked kitchen, flat screen tv, and more Wonderful two story home with well manicured and quiet enormous enclosed backyard with heated pool and spa. Set to the rear of property, a regulation paddle ball/pickleball/basketball court. Inside you will find 4 roomy en suite bedrooms. 2 bedrooms up, 2 bedrooms down. Large Master Bedroom on ground floor with spacious walk in closet and large bathroom. Beautiful vaulted ceilings throughout the home. Large open dining and living room with gorgeous backyard and pool views. Enclosed, private and quiet yard. Beautiful and quiet neighborhood, great walkability to restaurants and shops