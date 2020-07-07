4026 CUMBERLAND AVE

Amenities

3 MONTH VACATION RENTAL OCTOBER-JANUARY PRIVATE FURNISHED HOME IN FRANKLIN HILLS! GRAND OUTDOOR SPACE ***3 MONTH VACATION RENTAL ONLY! ***Available First Week of October Thru First Week of January***Home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb.*** Already know you will be planning a short stay in Los Angeles this fall/winter? Lock in this rental at this amazing price! Situated on a private hillside in highly desirable Franklin Hills, you will love living so close to Silver Lake\'s Sunset Junction and Los Feliz Village. Up in the hills, yet close to shops, restaurants, cafes, movies, etc. Go ahead - google maps the address.......See, I told ya! Spectacular westerly views of the Hollywood Hills, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory and sunsets. Available fully furnished for a 3-month sublet while the owner travels to Europe : First week of October - First week of January. Spacious home with living room, eat-in kitchen, and laundry. Kitchen opens up to a massive and newly refnished sun deck where you can sit and watch many beautiful Southern California sunsets. The two bedrooms sit to the side of the home with one being used as a traditional bedroom and the second room being used as an entertainment space with a pull-out couch. The large manicured yard space is wonderful with oodles of succulent gardens, paved patio, and a large wood deck. A warm, inviting home, perfect for your stay in sunny L.A.! Just bring your suitcase - all utilities included wifi and cable TV included. Silverware, dishes, linens, and towels provided! Click the Showing Times tab to request a showing! Available First Week of October thru First Week of January! 3 Months Only Basic cable and utilities included Deposit equal to 1 month\'s rent. First month + deposit due at lease signing and within 48 hours of approval.