Los Angeles, CA
4026 CUMBERLAND AVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:35 AM

4026 CUMBERLAND AVE

4026 Cumberland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4026 Cumberland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
3 MONTH VACATION RENTAL OCTOBER-JANUARY PRIVATE FURNISHED HOME IN FRANKLIN HILLS! GRAND OUTDOOR SPACE ***3 MONTH VACATION RENTAL ONLY! ***Available First Week of October Thru First Week of January***Home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb.*** Already know you will be planning a short stay in Los Angeles this fall/winter? Lock in this rental at this amazing price! Situated on a private hillside in highly desirable Franklin Hills, you will love living so close to Silver Lake\'s Sunset Junction and Los Feliz Village. Up in the hills, yet close to shops, restaurants, cafes, movies, etc. Go ahead - google maps the address.......See, I told ya! Spectacular westerly views of the Hollywood Hills, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory and sunsets. Available fully furnished for a 3-month sublet while the owner travels to Europe : First week of October - First week of January. Spacious home with living room, eat-in kitchen, and laundry. Kitchen opens up to a massive and newly refnished sun deck where you can sit and watch many beautiful Southern California sunsets. The two bedrooms sit to the side of the home with one being used as a traditional bedroom and the second room being used as an entertainment space with a pull-out couch. The large manicured yard space is wonderful with oodles of succulent gardens, paved patio, and a large wood deck. A warm, inviting home, perfect for your stay in sunny L.A.! Just bring your suitcase - all utilities included wifi and cable TV included. Silverware, dishes, linens, and towels provided! Click the Showing Times tab to request a showing! Available First Week of October thru First Week of January! 3 Months Only Basic cable and utilities included Deposit equal to 1 month\'s rent. First month + deposit due at lease signing and within 48 hours of approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE have any available units?
4026 CUMBERLAND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE have?
Some of 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4026 CUMBERLAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE offer parking?
No, 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE have a pool?
No, 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 CUMBERLAND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

