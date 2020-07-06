4011 1/2 Sunset Dr

Amenities
Private Bungalow over garage with yard - Property Id: 252623
This is a charming 1 Bedroom 1 bath that can be rented furnished or unfurnished.
Some details include:
-Small charming shaded yard
-Washer & dryer hookups
-in the heart of Silverlake/Los Feliz walking distance to great restaurants and other amenities
-Balcony with view
Since we are dealing with COVID-19 I will need to verify that you have good credit and stable income OR have you pay 6 months rent upfront.
If you think this can work for you, let me know and we can set a time to view the home.
Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252623
