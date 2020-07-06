All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

4011 1/2 Sunset Dr

4011 1/2 Sunset Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4011 1/2 Sunset Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private Bungalow over garage with yard - Property Id: 252623

This is a charming 1 Bedroom 1 bath that can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

Some details include:
-Small charming shaded yard
-Washer & dryer hookups
-in the heart of Silverlake/Los Feliz walking distance to great restaurants and other amenities
-Balcony with view

Since we are dealing with COVID-19 I will need to verify that you have good credit and stable income OR have you pay 6 months rent upfront.

If you think this can work for you, let me know and we can set a time to view the home.

Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252623
Property Id 252623

(RLNE5672496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr have any available units?
4011 1/2 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4011 1/2 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 1/2 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

