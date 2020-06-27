401 South SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Newly remodeled: A character-laced, 1920's Hancock Park adjacent Spanish, in a superb location, moments from restaurants and shopping. This is a rare opportunity for clientele looking for a turn-key lease (one year or more) with modern baths and kitchen, wrapped in a vintage home environment. Enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms plus separate office space/breakfast room, 3 newly remodeled bathrooms, a sunroom/nook, refinished original hardwood floors, beautiful open archways, and moldings, high ceilings, large grassy backyard and deck perfect for a BBQ and outdoor living. Completely fenced and gated. Completing this offering: new copper plumbing, electrical, appliances, full-size washer/dryer, central air/heat, 2-car private garage, and finished basement for lots of storage. Landlord pays for the gardener, tenant responsible for all other utilities. Light and bright; move right in!