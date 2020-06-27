All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
401 South SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

401 South SYCAMORE Avenue

401 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

401 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly remodeled: A character-laced, 1920's Hancock Park adjacent Spanish, in a superb location, moments from restaurants and shopping. This is a rare opportunity for clientele looking for a turn-key lease (one year or more) with modern baths and kitchen, wrapped in a vintage home environment. Enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms plus separate office space/breakfast room, 3 newly remodeled bathrooms, a sunroom/nook, refinished original hardwood floors, beautiful open archways, and moldings, high ceilings, large grassy backyard and deck perfect for a BBQ and outdoor living. Completely fenced and gated. Completing this offering: new copper plumbing, electrical, appliances, full-size washer/dryer, central air/heat, 2-car private garage, and finished basement for lots of storage. Landlord pays for the gardener, tenant responsible for all other utilities. Light and bright; move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
401 South SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 South SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College