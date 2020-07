Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Very spacious, recently renovated 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath conveniently located between Korea Town and Downtown! This condo features wood floors, high 10-ft ceilings with skylights, central air & heat, and a huge balcony overlooking the swimming pool. The kitchen has granite countertops, new sink, stainless steel appliances including a microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a range oven & stove. Walking distance to great restaurants, shops, theaters, La Fayette Park, and the new Target!