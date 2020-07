Amenities

patio / balcony parking some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Mar Vista Country-Styled Cottage! A very unique and sweet furnished and all inclusive studio behind the main house. There is a queen-size bed with Tempurpedic mattress, the kitchen is complete with plenty of counter space. The French doors lead to the cottage's private patio looking onto a beautifully landscaped garden with fountain and fruit trees. Ample street parking. Utilities included except for wifi/cable. Minimum Lease 6 months, longer term negotiable!