Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:13 AM

3967 FREDONIA Drive

3967 Fredonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3967 Fredonia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Located in a quiet and serene neighborhood on the border Studio City and the Hollywood Hills, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mid-Century home sits on a 1/3 acre lot that features breathtaking sunrises/sunsets, panoramic views, and city lights at night. A private drive up entrance takes you to your home, which sits back and high above the street, where you can directly walk in the front door--i.e. no stairways. Natural light fills this spacious 1,456 square feet during the day and features a nice sized kitchen, family room, and a third bedroom that could be used as an office. Recent updates include a new GE range with oven, newer appliances, solar system, and an electric vehicle charging port for TESLA vehicles. A large secluded front patio is accessible from multiple points from the house, and an expansive upper level contains a large pool with spa surrounded by lush greenery and trees. Trash, Sewer, Gardening, and Pool/Spa Service Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 FREDONIA Drive have any available units?
3967 FREDONIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3967 FREDONIA Drive have?
Some of 3967 FREDONIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3967 FREDONIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3967 FREDONIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 FREDONIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3967 FREDONIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3967 FREDONIA Drive offer parking?
No, 3967 FREDONIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3967 FREDONIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3967 FREDONIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 FREDONIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3967 FREDONIA Drive has a pool.
Does 3967 FREDONIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3967 FREDONIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 FREDONIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3967 FREDONIA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
