3967 FREDONIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pool hot tub fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool hot tub

Located in a quiet and serene neighborhood on the border Studio City and the Hollywood Hills, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mid-Century home sits on a 1/3 acre lot that features breathtaking sunrises/sunsets, panoramic views, and city lights at night. A private drive up entrance takes you to your home, which sits back and high above the street, where you can directly walk in the front door--i.e. no stairways. Natural light fills this spacious 1,456 square feet during the day and features a nice sized kitchen, family room, and a third bedroom that could be used as an office. Recent updates include a new GE range with oven, newer appliances, solar system, and an electric vehicle charging port for TESLA vehicles. A large secluded front patio is accessible from multiple points from the house, and an expansive upper level contains a large pool with spa surrounded by lush greenery and trees. Trash, Sewer, Gardening, and Pool/Spa Service Included.