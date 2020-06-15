3961 Via Marisol 218

Amenities
3961 Via Marisol - Property Id: 140854
Cozy condo with view, available immediately, rare 3 bedroom (all with window & closet) / 2 bath, ready to move in, all appliances included, washer / dryer inside. 5 -10 minutes to Downtown LA, South Pasadena, Pasadena. Community has heated pool, gym, 2 parking spaces, gated parking with direct assess & plenty unrestricted street parking. Must see to appreciate. Priced competitively, as owner has to leave town.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140854p
