Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:57 AM

3961 Via Marisol 218

3961 via Marisol · No Longer Available
Location

3961 via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3961 Via Marisol - Property Id: 140854

Cozy condo with view, available immediately, rare 3 bedroom (all with window & closet) / 2 bath, ready to move in, all appliances included, washer / dryer inside. 5 -10 minutes to Downtown LA, South Pasadena, Pasadena. Community has heated pool, gym, 2 parking spaces, gated parking with direct assess & plenty unrestricted street parking. Must see to appreciate. Priced competitively, as owner has to leave town.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140854p
Property Id 140854

(RLNE5048868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

