3961 Via Marisol 218

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

3961 Via Marisol - Property Id: 140854



Cozy condo with view, available immediately, rare 3 bedroom (all with window & closet) / 2 bath, ready to move in, all appliances included, washer / dryer inside. 5 -10 minutes to Downtown LA, South Pasadena, Pasadena. Community has heated pool, gym, 2 parking spaces, gated parking with direct assess & plenty unrestricted street parking. Must see to appreciate. Priced competitively, as owner has to leave town.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140854p

Property Id 140854



(RLNE5048868)