Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3950 VIA DOLCE

3950 S via Dolce · No Longer Available
Location

3950 S via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautifully detailed and expansive remodeled townhouse; no expenses spared! 2 Blocks from the beach! Enter and experience the open floor plan featuring 17th ceiling in the living rm, oversized imported Italian kitchen cabinets with Caesar Stone countertops, Subzero Refrigerator, brand new ovens stove top appliances. Porcelain tile floors in the living room and dining area. Great natural lighting in the master bedroom which includes abundant closet space, red glass chandelier, large, sleek master bath with separate shower and spa tub. Second bedroom includes natural lava stone and built-ins with en-suite bathroom. Unit also includes LG W/D in unit, Bose (4) speaker system, high end plumbing finishes (Jado, Kohler, Toto toilets, etc.), 2 skylights, 2 terraces plus mstr balcony and outside storage. Complex amenities include 2 pools, 2 spa and dry sauna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 VIA DOLCE have any available units?
3950 VIA DOLCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 VIA DOLCE have?
Some of 3950 VIA DOLCE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 VIA DOLCE currently offering any rent specials?
3950 VIA DOLCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 VIA DOLCE pet-friendly?
No, 3950 VIA DOLCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3950 VIA DOLCE offer parking?
Yes, 3950 VIA DOLCE offers parking.
Does 3950 VIA DOLCE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3950 VIA DOLCE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 VIA DOLCE have a pool?
Yes, 3950 VIA DOLCE has a pool.
Does 3950 VIA DOLCE have accessible units?
No, 3950 VIA DOLCE does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 VIA DOLCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 VIA DOLCE has units with dishwashers.
