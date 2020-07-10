3950 Lyceum Avenue

Amenities

This Spanish 3 BD, 2 BD Mar Vista home impresses with the best of both vintage character & modern elegance! The front yard features a stylish fence & flagstone paths. The living room boasts ample light & special features such as 2 built-in bookshelves, a coved ceiling, Moroccan lights, ornate screens & a grand fireplace. Wood & wood-like flooring runs throughout the home. The dining room has built-in cabinets, wall niches & large windows. The updated kitchen boasts granite counters & white cabinetry. The SS appliances include a Bosch dishwasher, a French door refrig & a gas stove. The breakfast area is an ideal space for doing homework or chatting while dinner is prepared. All BDRMS are large w/ ample storage. The master boasts built-in shelving around the bed. French doors lead to a recreation room where windows run the length of 3 of the walls. This sun-filled room has a vaulted ceiling, skylights & a ceiling fan. The full BA has a tile shower & tub, while the 3/4 BA features a pedestal sink & tiled shower stall. The laundry rm includes a Whirlpool W/D set. Outside, the gated driveway leads to the 2-car garage. There is a patio area in the fenced, private backyard w/ citrus trees. Addtl: sprinklers, central HVAC. Truly an exquisite home!