Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

3950 Lyceum Avenue

3950 Lyceum Avenue · (626) 826-4544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3950 Lyceum Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This Spanish 3 BD, 2 BD Mar Vista home impresses with the best of both vintage character & modern elegance! The front yard features a stylish fence & flagstone paths. The living room boasts ample light & special features such as 2 built-in bookshelves, a coved ceiling, Moroccan lights, ornate screens & a grand fireplace. Wood & wood-like flooring runs throughout the home. The dining room has built-in cabinets, wall niches & large windows. The updated kitchen boasts granite counters & white cabinetry. The SS appliances include a Bosch dishwasher, a French door refrig & a gas stove. The breakfast area is an ideal space for doing homework or chatting while dinner is prepared. All BDRMS are large w/ ample storage. The master boasts built-in shelving around the bed. French doors lead to a recreation room where windows run the length of 3 of the walls. This sun-filled room has a vaulted ceiling, skylights & a ceiling fan. The full BA has a tile shower & tub, while the 3/4 BA features a pedestal sink & tiled shower stall. The laundry rm includes a Whirlpool W/D set. Outside, the gated driveway leads to the 2-car garage. There is a patio area in the fenced, private backyard w/ citrus trees. Addtl: sprinklers, central HVAC. Truly an exquisite home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Lyceum Avenue have any available units?
3950 Lyceum Avenue has a unit available for $6,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 Lyceum Avenue have?
Some of 3950 Lyceum Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Lyceum Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Lyceum Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Lyceum Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3950 Lyceum Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3950 Lyceum Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Lyceum Avenue offers parking.
Does 3950 Lyceum Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3950 Lyceum Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Lyceum Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3950 Lyceum Avenue has a pool.
Does 3950 Lyceum Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3950 Lyceum Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Lyceum Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 Lyceum Avenue has units with dishwashers.
