Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue

3935 Mary Ellen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Mary Ellen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Traditional 4 bed 4 bath gated estate located in the exclusive Longridge Estates, south of Ventura Blvd. Large open floor plan includes separate dining area with bay windows, family room with fireplace, library with built in cabinetry and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Interior features a traditional wet bar, built-in temperature controlled wine cooler. Master suite boasts a separate master sitting area with fireplace and plenty of natural light. Large master bath with sunken tub, luxurious Verde Italian Marble, glass door shower and dual sinks. All bedrooms are good sized with ample storage space. Marble floors, handmade natural silk treatment on the ceiling and walls, and gold inlaid sink in the guest bathroom. Dual AC/heat for the upstairs and downstairs. Private secluded backyard with lush landscaping with fruit trees, roses, pool, spa, built in BBQ and patio. Separate small office/studio next to 2 car garage with separate bathroom.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue have any available units?
3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue have?
Some of 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

