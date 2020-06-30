3935 MARY ELLEN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Traditional 4 bed 4 bath gated estate located in the exclusive Longridge Estates, south of Ventura Blvd. Large open floor plan includes separate dining area with bay windows, family room with fireplace, library with built in cabinetry and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Interior features a traditional wet bar, built-in temperature controlled wine cooler. Master suite boasts a separate master sitting area with fireplace and plenty of natural light. Large master bath with sunken tub, luxurious Verde Italian Marble, glass door shower and dual sinks. All bedrooms are good sized with ample storage space. Marble floors, handmade natural silk treatment on the ceiling and walls, and gold inlaid sink in the guest bathroom. Dual AC/heat for the upstairs and downstairs. Private secluded backyard with lush landscaping with fruit trees, roses, pool, spa, built in BBQ and patio. Separate small office/studio next to 2 car garage with separate bathroom.~