3932 Berryman Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely one level home with extra large backyard, detached garage, hardwood floors and much more! - Current residents are moving out on January 1st. Will show with 24 hour notice. Please do not disturb our tenants.

One level traditional style home with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen comes with gas range (stove/oven), built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Separate laundry area comes with modern stainless steel washer and dryer. Extra large patio is perfect for entertaining and to hang out. Detached one car garage. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Gardening services are paid for. House is walking distance to cafes, grocery store, pharmacy and the Mar Vista Farmer's Market. Also just 3.5 miles to Venice Beach, minutes to Abbott Kinney Blvd., Santa Monica and major freeways.



