3932 Berryman Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3932 Berryman Ave

3932 Berryman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Berryman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely one level home with extra large backyard, detached garage, hardwood floors and much more! - Current residents are moving out on January 1st. Will show with 24 hour notice. Please do not disturb our tenants.
One level traditional style home with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen comes with gas range (stove/oven), built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Separate laundry area comes with modern stainless steel washer and dryer. Extra large patio is perfect for entertaining and to hang out. Detached one car garage. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Gardening services are paid for. House is walking distance to cafes, grocery store, pharmacy and the Mar Vista Farmer's Market. Also just 3.5 miles to Venice Beach, minutes to Abbott Kinney Blvd., Santa Monica and major freeways.

-----------------------------------
Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE4547783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Berryman Ave have any available units?
3932 Berryman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 Berryman Ave have?
Some of 3932 Berryman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 Berryman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Berryman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Berryman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 Berryman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3932 Berryman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3932 Berryman Ave offers parking.
Does 3932 Berryman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3932 Berryman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Berryman Ave have a pool?
No, 3932 Berryman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Berryman Ave have accessible units?
No, 3932 Berryman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Berryman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 Berryman Ave has units with dishwashers.
