3921 MOORE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully restored 1920's Spanish Revival brings you 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an additional bonus room. This charming home has been lovingly restored to its original condition with Douglas Fir and Oak Hardwood floors, a huge living room w/barrel ceilings, and a true butler's pantry that can also be a breakfast room. The updated kitchen comes complete with new stainless steel appliances - including a six-burner stove! Enjoy the spacious laundry room. New washer and dryer. Just off the kitchen is the 4th bedroom that could be used as an office or den. As an extra bonus (above the garage) there is a 1 bedroom hideaway with a half bath. This 1928 gem comes with central heating and air conditioning. Beautifully landscaped w/fruit trees and back yard BBQ. Located in one of the best areas on the Westside. Contact Listing Agents for viewing.