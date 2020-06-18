All apartments in Los Angeles
3919 West Exposition Boulevard

3919 Exposition Boulevard · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3919 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or beforeJune 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

This impressive, furnished house property rental is located on the very walkable and bikeable West Adams neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Features include:
· 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom
· Additional rooms: Living Room, Dining Room, Walk-in Closet, Family Room, and Storage Space
· Detached 2-car space garage plus driveway parking and on the street parking.
· Kitchen with countertops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, and coffee maker
· In-unit washer and dryer
· Hardwood and tile floor, bathtub, and fireplace (for display only)
· Central air conditioning
· Fenced yard (maintained by owner), deck, and patio
· Pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed!

Smoking is prohibited. Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. Water, trash, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 78

Nearby parks: Vineyard Recreation Center, Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, and Leslie N Shaw Park.

Bus lines:
DASH Midtown - 0.2 mile
35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
210 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
710 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5695489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 West Exposition Boulevard have any available units?
3919 West Exposition Boulevard has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 West Exposition Boulevard have?
Some of 3919 West Exposition Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 West Exposition Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3919 West Exposition Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 West Exposition Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 West Exposition Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3919 West Exposition Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3919 West Exposition Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3919 West Exposition Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 West Exposition Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 West Exposition Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3919 West Exposition Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3919 West Exposition Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3919 West Exposition Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 West Exposition Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3919 West Exposition Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
