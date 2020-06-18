3919 West Exposition Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or beforeJune 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



This impressive, furnished house property rental is located on the very walkable and bikeable West Adams neighborhood in Los Angeles.



Features include:

· 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom

· Additional rooms: Living Room, Dining Room, Walk-in Closet, Family Room, and Storage Space

· Detached 2-car space garage plus driveway parking and on the street parking.

· Kitchen with countertops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, and coffee maker

· In-unit washer and dryer

· Hardwood and tile floor, bathtub, and fireplace (for display only)

· Central air conditioning

· Fenced yard (maintained by owner), deck, and patio

· Pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed!



Smoking is prohibited. Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. Water, trash, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 78



Nearby parks: Vineyard Recreation Center, Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, and Leslie N Shaw Park.



Bus lines:

DASH Midtown - 0.2 mile

35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

210 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

710 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5695489)