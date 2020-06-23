All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3906 Murietta Avenue

3906 Murietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Invite yourself to the mesmerizing views of the hills of Sherman Oaks. This 1920's home, was the former home of Alfred Hitchcock's academy award winning art director Albert S. D'Agostino, sits in a prime location with Boulevard or Westside accessibility. The extensive remodel designed an entertainers dream and boasts a spacious and open floor plan accented with soaring vaulted ceilings. The bright kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, Viking double oven, 5 burner range, and opens to the scenic dining area flowing to a covered outdoor patio. The residence holds four generous en-suite bedrooms, one with separate entrance, perfect for hosting guests, and an additional main level powder room. The indoor outdoor living space is unparalleled, and combined with additional features including an outdoor kitchen, BBQ, burner, sink, mini fridge, Jacuzzi, and an incredibly spacious studio/bonus area idea for multi purpose use. Unwind in the serenity and sophistication of this stunning estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Murietta Avenue have any available units?
3906 Murietta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Murietta Avenue have?
Some of 3906 Murietta Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Murietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Murietta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Murietta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Murietta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3906 Murietta Avenue offer parking?
No, 3906 Murietta Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3906 Murietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Murietta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Murietta Avenue have a pool?
No, 3906 Murietta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Murietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3906 Murietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Murietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 Murietta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
