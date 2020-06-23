3906 Murietta Avenue

Amenities

Invite yourself to the mesmerizing views of the hills of Sherman Oaks. This 1920's home, was the former home of Alfred Hitchcock's academy award winning art director Albert S. D'Agostino, sits in a prime location with Boulevard or Westside accessibility. The extensive remodel designed an entertainers dream and boasts a spacious and open floor plan accented with soaring vaulted ceilings. The bright kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, Viking double oven, 5 burner range, and opens to the scenic dining area flowing to a covered outdoor patio. The residence holds four generous en-suite bedrooms, one with separate entrance, perfect for hosting guests, and an additional main level powder room. The indoor outdoor living space is unparalleled, and combined with additional features including an outdoor kitchen, BBQ, burner, sink, mini fridge, Jacuzzi, and an incredibly spacious studio/bonus area idea for multi purpose use. Unwind in the serenity and sophistication of this stunning estate.