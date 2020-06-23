All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3900 KINGSWOOD Road

3900 Kingswood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Kingswood Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Magnitude and grace in concert with style, light, and energy. This custom home on over an acre is one of the most private properties in the city, and is located on one of the best streets. Oak tree groves, a stream, a quiet cul de sac. The home is reminiscent of the Getty museum and tastefully veiled by trees. The entry bathed in natural light, soaring ceilings and unparalleled volume realized in the public rooms. The kitchen is a symphony, the space literally sings. This home has just undergone a major renovation and is now awaiting the arrival of its new owner. The home is 8 bedrooms on title, but 3 rooms better used as gym, library, and media room The master suite floats, the junior master levitates; both have direct access to the industrial sized, resort caliber pool. Indoor outdoor flow, sprawling grounds, and flat, grassy pads provide space allowing over 200 people to casually mingle, or 2 people to throw a Frisbee. Truly one of a kind; an impossible to duplicate acquisition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 KINGSWOOD Road have any available units?
3900 KINGSWOOD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 KINGSWOOD Road have?
Some of 3900 KINGSWOOD Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 KINGSWOOD Road currently offering any rent specials?
3900 KINGSWOOD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 KINGSWOOD Road pet-friendly?
No, 3900 KINGSWOOD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3900 KINGSWOOD Road offer parking?
Yes, 3900 KINGSWOOD Road offers parking.
Does 3900 KINGSWOOD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 KINGSWOOD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 KINGSWOOD Road have a pool?
Yes, 3900 KINGSWOOD Road has a pool.
Does 3900 KINGSWOOD Road have accessible units?
No, 3900 KINGSWOOD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 KINGSWOOD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 KINGSWOOD Road has units with dishwashers.
