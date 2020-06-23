3900 KINGSWOOD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Magnitude and grace in concert with style, light, and energy. This custom home on over an acre is one of the most private properties in the city, and is located on one of the best streets. Oak tree groves, a stream, a quiet cul de sac. The home is reminiscent of the Getty museum and tastefully veiled by trees. The entry bathed in natural light, soaring ceilings and unparalleled volume realized in the public rooms. The kitchen is a symphony, the space literally sings. This home has just undergone a major renovation and is now awaiting the arrival of its new owner. The home is 8 bedrooms on title, but 3 rooms better used as gym, library, and media room The master suite floats, the junior master levitates; both have direct access to the industrial sized, resort caliber pool. Indoor outdoor flow, sprawling grounds, and flat, grassy pads provide space allowing over 200 people to casually mingle, or 2 people to throw a Frisbee. Truly one of a kind; an impossible to duplicate acquisition.